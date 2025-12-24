Left Menu

Transforming HR Management: The Rise of Employee Self Service in India

Employee Self Service (ESS) is transforming HR operations in India, offering employees autonomy in managing routine tasks like viewing payslips and applying for leave. It supports hybrid work models by allowing data access anytime, anywhere, enhancing transparency, and boosting employee satisfaction. TankhaPay provides a comprehensive HRMS ESS solution prioritizing security and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:02 IST
Across India, companies are increasingly implementing Employee Self Service (ESS) as a crucial aspect of their Human Resources (HR) digital transformation. ESS empowers employees to independently handle routine HR tasks like accessing payslips, managing leave applications, and updating personal details without continuous HR intervention. This shift is especially significant as workplaces transition to hybrid and remote models.

Recent findings by Gartner highlight a growing demand for work flexibility, with 59% of employees open to accepting roles offering location flexibility. ESS addresses this demand by facilitating access to HR information from anywhere, fostering a digital experience conducive to modern work environments while reducing dependency on physical offices and HR staff.

TankhaPay offers a comprehensive HRMS ESS solution tailored to the needs of Indian businesses. By integrating ESS with payroll and compliance systems, TankhaPay ensures a seamless and secure management process. This solution not only enhances transparency but also reduces HR workload and improves employee satisfaction, making ESS an essential component of modern organizational strategy.

