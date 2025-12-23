Left Menu

FDA Approves Oral Wegovy: A Game-Changer in Weight-Loss Market

The FDA has approved an oral version of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug. The pill is a 25-mg oral formulation of semaglutide, expected to expand market access. Studies show it results in significant weight loss. Pricing strategies and competition with Lilly's pill are anticipated challenges.

23-12-2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication, Wegovy, potentially increasing access for millions. This 25-mg oral pill marks a significant development in the weight-loss drug market.

According to a late-stage study, participants using the oral semaglutide reported an average weight loss of 16.6% over 64 weeks, compared to 2.7% with a placebo. This approval gives Novo Nordisk an edge over competitors like Eli Lilly, which also has a GLP-1 oral therapy pending approval.

Novo's new pill could address injection hesitancy and open access to GLP-1 drugs. Industry analysts predict that oral weight-loss medications might seize about 20% of the market share by 2030. While pricing remains on par with injectable alternatives, the expanded accessibility might change the landscape for patients and providers alike.

