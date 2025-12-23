FDA Approves Oral Wegovy: A Game-Changer in Weight-Loss Market
The FDA has approved an oral version of Wegovy, Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug. The pill is a 25-mg oral formulation of semaglutide, expected to expand market access. Studies show it results in significant weight loss. Pricing strategies and competition with Lilly's pill are anticipated challenges.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an oral version of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication, Wegovy, potentially increasing access for millions. This 25-mg oral pill marks a significant development in the weight-loss drug market.
According to a late-stage study, participants using the oral semaglutide reported an average weight loss of 16.6% over 64 weeks, compared to 2.7% with a placebo. This approval gives Novo Nordisk an edge over competitors like Eli Lilly, which also has a GLP-1 oral therapy pending approval.
Novo's new pill could address injection hesitancy and open access to GLP-1 drugs. Industry analysts predict that oral weight-loss medications might seize about 20% of the market share by 2030. While pricing remains on par with injectable alternatives, the expanded accessibility might change the landscape for patients and providers alike.
