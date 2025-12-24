ISRO's 'Bahubali' Rocket Successfully Launches Heaviest Satellite in Historic Christmas Eve Mission
ISRO's 'Bahubali' rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully launched the heaviest US communication satellite, BlueBird Block-2, into orbit on Christmas Eve. This marks a significant milestone in India's space endeavors, enhancing direct-to-mobile connectivity worldwide. The successful launch underscores India's progress in launching heavy payloads and highlights global interest in ISRO's capabilities.
In a historic milestone, ISRO's 'Bahubali' rocket, LVM3-M6, successfully launched the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, weighing 6,100 kg, into orbit. The Christmas Eve mission is described by ISRO as a seasonal gift to the nation, marking the heaviest satellite launched from Indian soil.
The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is part of AST SpaceMobile's global constellation, designed to deliver direct-to-mobile connectivity services. This milestone uncovers the potential for 4G and 5G services delivered directly via satellite, boosting mobile connectivity across the globe.
ISRO's Chairman V Narayanan expressed immense pride in the achievement, calling it one of the best launches ever conducted by Indian space technology. This success further strengthens India's position as a leader in space technology, prompting international interest in ISRO's capabilities.
