Left Menu

India Paves Way for Biotech Revolution with BIRAC-RDI Fund Launch

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched the BIRAC-RDI Fund to promote biotechnology innovation in India. The Rs 2,000 crore fund will support ventures from research to industrial manufacturing. It highlights India's potential in the biotech sector and aims to significantly boost the country's bioeconomy and global standing by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:09 IST
India Paves Way for Biotech Revolution with BIRAC-RDI Fund Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, unveiled the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council-Research, Development and Innovation (BIRAC-RDI) Fund aimed at enhancing biotechnology innovation in India.

The initiative will allocate Rs 2,000 crore over five years to support tech advancements from laboratory research to large-scale manufacturing. Eligible startups and SMEs can submit proposals by March 31, 2026, at the official BIRAC portal.

Singh emphasized India's rising prominence in the biotech sector, noting the growth in biotech startups from 50 in 2014 to over 11,000 by 2026. The fund seeks to bolster India's bioeconomy and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026