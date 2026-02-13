India Paves Way for Biotech Revolution with BIRAC-RDI Fund Launch

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, unveiled the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council-Research, Development and Innovation (BIRAC-RDI) Fund aimed at enhancing biotechnology innovation in India.

The initiative will allocate Rs 2,000 crore over five years to support tech advancements from laboratory research to large-scale manufacturing. Eligible startups and SMEs can submit proposals by March 31, 2026, at the official BIRAC portal.

Singh emphasized India's rising prominence in the biotech sector, noting the growth in biotech startups from 50 in 2014 to over 11,000 by 2026. The fund seeks to bolster India's bioeconomy and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)