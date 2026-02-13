IIT-Kharagpur Launches Pioneering BTech in Biomedical Engineering

IIT-Kharagpur has announced the start of its new four-year BTech program in Biomedical Engineering, set to commence this year. Admissions will be through JEE-Advanced, with 25 students making up the inaugural class.

The program will be administered by the School of Medical Science and Technology (SMST), which will also evolve into a dedicated department. Emphasizing the evolution of Biomedical Engineering, this initiative aims to support innovations such as imaging systems, prosthetics, and digital healthcare.

Students will have close interaction with BC Roy Institute of Medical Sciences. Director Suman Chakraborty emphasized a 'living laboratory' teaching model, integrating academia, industry, and hospital environments to generate real-world datasets and enable simulation-based learning, fostering collaboration between engineering and medicine.