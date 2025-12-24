Netcore Fortifies Cybersecurity: Jayesh Bhatt Joins as CISO

Netcore, an industry leader in agentic marketing, has bolstered its cybersecurity efforts with the appointment of Jayesh Bhatt as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This strategic move underscores the company's emphasis on safeguarding data and ensuring robust security governance amid global expansion.

With an impressive 16-year track record in cybersecurity, Jayesh Bhatt has held senior roles in prestigious organizations across the retail, banking, financial services, and IT sectors. His experience will be pivotal as he leads Netcore's security initiatives, focusing on risk mitigation, compliance frameworks, and strengthening security architecture.

Jayesh's leadership will be instrumental in aligning Netcore's security measures with global standards. His appointment not only highlights the firm's dedication to enterprise-grade cybersecurity but also its focus on fostering customer trust as it expands in regulated markets such as North America and Europe.