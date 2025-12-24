Left Menu

Netcore Fortifies Cybersecurity: Jayesh Bhatt Joins as CISO

Jayesh Bhatt has been appointed as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Netcore, bringing over 16 years of cybersecurity experience. His role will focus on enhancing global security strategies, ensuring compliance, and building resilient governance frameworks. Jayesh's appointment marks Netcore's commitment to enterprise-grade cybersecurity and data protection as it scales globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Netcore, an industry leader in agentic marketing, has bolstered its cybersecurity efforts with the appointment of Jayesh Bhatt as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This strategic move underscores the company's emphasis on safeguarding data and ensuring robust security governance amid global expansion.

With an impressive 16-year track record in cybersecurity, Jayesh Bhatt has held senior roles in prestigious organizations across the retail, banking, financial services, and IT sectors. His experience will be pivotal as he leads Netcore's security initiatives, focusing on risk mitigation, compliance frameworks, and strengthening security architecture.

Jayesh's leadership will be instrumental in aligning Netcore's security measures with global standards. His appointment not only highlights the firm's dedication to enterprise-grade cybersecurity but also its focus on fostering customer trust as it expands in regulated markets such as North America and Europe.

