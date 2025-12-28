Left Menu

Adani Group's Bold Rs 1.8 Lakh Crore Investment: Revolutionizing India's Defence Landscape

Adani Group plans a Rs 1.8 lakh crore investment in defence manufacturing for 2024, focusing on unmanned systems, advanced weapons, and AI multi-domain operations. As India's leading private defence player, Adani aims to enhance its capabilities in UAVs, MRO services, and AWACS platforms, aligning with India's future defence needs.

Updated: 28-12-2025 11:00 IST
Adani Group is set to make a significant impact on India's defence sector with a planned investment of Rs 1.8 lakh crore next year, as revealed by company sources.

Focusing on unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced guided weapons, and AI-enabled operations, the group aims to enhance capabilities in air, sea, and land defence domains.

With initiatives like UAV induction, counter-drone systems approval, and expansion in MRO and training, Adani Defence & Aerospace solidifies its role as India's top private player in defence innovation.

