Adani Group's Bold Rs 1.8 Lakh Crore Investment: Revolutionizing India's Defence Landscape

Adani Group is set to make a significant impact on India's defence sector with a planned investment of Rs 1.8 lakh crore next year, as revealed by company sources.

Focusing on unmanned and autonomous systems, advanced guided weapons, and AI-enabled operations, the group aims to enhance capabilities in air, sea, and land defence domains.

With initiatives like UAV induction, counter-drone systems approval, and expansion in MRO and training, Adani Defence & Aerospace solidifies its role as India's top private player in defence innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)