Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Major Railway Route in Bihar

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, disrupting railway services on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route. There were no casualties, but an investigation is underway. The derailment affected around two dozen trains, with several express services cancelled or diverted, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:38 IST
In a significant disruption on the Howrah-Patna-Delhi route, eight wagons of a goods train derailed in Bihar's Jamui district, officials reported.

No casualties were recorded, but an Eastern Railway official confirmed that an inquiry has been initiated to determine the cause of the mishap.

Taking place between Lahabon and Simultala railway stations under the Asansol division around 11.25 pm last Saturday, the derailment disrupted the movement of approximately two dozen trains overnight, leading to considerable passenger inconvenience. Accident relief trains were dispatched from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha stations.

Efforts to clear the tracks and restore services are underway, described as being executed on a war footing by officials. Numerous express and other passenger trains faced cancellation, rescheduling, or diversion due to blocked tracks, with specific services like the 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Kumbha Express, 13105 Sealdah-Ballia Express, and 13030 Mokama-Howrah Express notably affected.

Several express routes have been rerouted via Dhanbad-Gaya, including the 12305 Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express and others, as railway workers labor to address the situation.

