Left Menu

Equal Pay and the 'Battle of the Sexes': Dubai Showdown Sparks Debate

Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios are set for a 'Battle of the Sexes' match in Dubai. This meeting, unlike the iconic 1973 King vs. Riggs match, avoids political undertones, focusing instead on sportsmanship. Critics question its impact on women's sports equality amidst rule modifications and venue controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Universitypark | Updated: 28-12-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 12:45 IST
Equal Pay and the 'Battle of the Sexes': Dubai Showdown Sparks Debate

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will face off in a 'Battle of the Sexes' in Dubai on December 28, 2025. The event, organized by Evolve, revisits the theme of gender equality in sports, albeit in a much different context than the original 1973 match.

Unlike the historic contest between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this match is less about social change and more about sportsmanship. Many argue that the altered rules and political backdrop could detract from its significance and impact on women's sports equality.

Criticism mounts as Evolve adjusts rules to favor Sabalenka, with suggestions that such discrepancies could undermine the struggle for gender equity in sports. The choice of Dubai as the venue further complicates perceptions due to the region's contentious human rights record.

TRENDING

1
Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

Birthday Party Chaos: Right-Wing Protest and Allegations of 'Love Jihad'

 India
2
Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

Restored Calm: Mobile Internet Services Resume in Karbi Anglong

 India
3
Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Office Clash

Political Space Tussle Ends in Handshake: Inside the Thiruvananthapuram Offi...

 India
4
Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

Tense Telangana Legislative Assembly Session Amid Water Wars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025