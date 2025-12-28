Equal Pay and the 'Battle of the Sexes': Dubai Showdown Sparks Debate

Tennis stars Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios will face off in a 'Battle of the Sexes' in Dubai on December 28, 2025. The event, organized by Evolve, revisits the theme of gender equality in sports, albeit in a much different context than the original 1973 match.

Unlike the historic contest between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs, this match is less about social change and more about sportsmanship. Many argue that the altered rules and political backdrop could detract from its significance and impact on women's sports equality.

Criticism mounts as Evolve adjusts rules to favor Sabalenka, with suggestions that such discrepancies could undermine the struggle for gender equity in sports. The choice of Dubai as the venue further complicates perceptions due to the region's contentious human rights record.