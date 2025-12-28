Karnataka's Autonomy Under Scrutiny Amid Congress Intervention Allegations

Opposition BJP has raised serious concerns over the alleged intervention of Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal in the administrative affairs of Karnataka, following an eviction row in the state. They accuse Venugopal of acting as a "super CM," questioning the limits of his involvement.

This controversy surfaced after Venugopal's social media comments on the demolition of unauthorized constructions in Kogilu village, which he claimed needed more caution and compassion. He assured that efforts were underway to address grievances and provide relief to affected families.

The situation drew criticism from Kerala's CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who disparaged the demolition drive. Karnataka's BJP leaders have demanded autonomy, arguing that the state's governance should not be dictated by Congress's central leadership. They questioned Venugopal's selective concern, particularly regarding environmental issues along Karnataka's border with Kerala.