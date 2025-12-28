Master Lock Comanche Claims Victory in Sydney to Hobart Race

Master Lock Comanche took line honours in the Sydney to Hobart race on Sunday, decisively winning a fierce contest against supermaxis LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100. The yacht, owned by Matt Allen and James Mayo, finished in two days, five hours, three minutes, and 36 seconds, making a triumphant return after being forced to retire last year due to mainsail damage.

LawConnect's defence of its line honours title faltered early on Sunday due to a broken sail, with the crew racing to tape up the shredded mainsheet. This incident, captured in a video shared on social media, highlighted the unpredictable challenges of the race. Severe weather conditions forced dozens of the 128 starters to withdraw early from the competition.

The annual race covers approximately 630 nautical miles, navigating yachts south along Australia's east coast, through the notoriously perilous Bass Strait, and to the finish line in Hobart, the capital of the island-state of Tasmania. Despite the challenges, the race remains a quintessential test of endurance and strategy for sailing enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)