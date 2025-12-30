Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Pioneering the AI and Digital Economy Revolution Towards 2026

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath envisions 2026 as a turning point for Uttar Pradesh, propelling it to the forefront of technological innovation and the digital economy. The state aims to become a global hub, focusing on AI cities, semiconductor units, and attracting significant data center investments, all under robust governance.

In a visionary address, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has marked the year 2026 as pivotal for Uttar Pradesh's technological growth, emphasizing its potential as a global hub in artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

Highlighting advancements, Adityanath noted 2025 as a year of groundbreaking innovation and investment. Key initiatives include AI cities development in Lucknow and Noida, a Rs 3,700 crore semiconductor unit in Jewar, and a strategic data center policy driving secure, indigenous data management. Five hyperscale data center parks are now operational.

The government targets Rs 30,000 crore investment in data centers, with technology parks in nine cities advancing the state's achievements in drones, robotics, and mobile manufacturing. The 'AI Pragya' initiative is training over 10 lakh citizens, creating numerous job opportunities. Adityanath urges youth to contribute to the state's knowledge base ahead of 2026.

