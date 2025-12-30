Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved Rs 51 crore for various developmental projects across the state, including infrastructure enhancements in Haridwar, Champawat, and urban areas. The funding also supports programs bringing government services to locals and public grievance resolution efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:10 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned a formidable sum of Rs 51 crore, earmarked for multiple development projects statewide. According to an official statement, financing encompasses construction and expansion efforts across the state's public and health infrastructure.

A significant Rs 25.74 crore is devoted to building an industrial shed and storage at Rishikul Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Haridwar. An additional Rs 7.44 crore supports the expansion of the Directorate of Ayurvedic and Unani Services. Champawat's State Guest House Circuit House will see Rs 11.41 crore for necessary upgrades, while urban areas receive nearly Rs 1 crore for lighting and waste management improvements.

The Chief Minister's initiative also includes Rs 3.16 crore for the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign, aiming to efficiently reach government services to grassroots levels. Moreover, important allocations support infrastructure and surveillance enhancements across multiple Assembly constituencies, cementing the state's commitment to its residents' welfare. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

