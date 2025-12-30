Uttarakhand CM Dhami Greenlights Rs 51 Crore in Development Initiatives

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned a formidable sum of Rs 51 crore, earmarked for multiple development projects statewide. According to an official statement, financing encompasses construction and expansion efforts across the state's public and health infrastructure.

A significant Rs 25.74 crore is devoted to building an industrial shed and storage at Rishikul Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy in Haridwar. An additional Rs 7.44 crore supports the expansion of the Directorate of Ayurvedic and Unani Services. Champawat's State Guest House Circuit House will see Rs 11.41 crore for necessary upgrades, while urban areas receive nearly Rs 1 crore for lighting and waste management improvements.

The Chief Minister's initiative also includes Rs 3.16 crore for the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar' campaign, aiming to efficiently reach government services to grassroots levels. Moreover, important allocations support infrastructure and surveillance enhancements across multiple Assembly constituencies, cementing the state's commitment to its residents' welfare. (ANI)

