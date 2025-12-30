Left Menu

Major Bureaucratic Shake-up: Key Appointments and Promotions Announced

The Central government announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing 25 civil servants to key positions across various ministries. Lav Aggarwal is the new chief of DG of Foreign Trade, while other notable appointees include Rabindra Kumar Agarwal at the Food Corporation of India and Srikant Nagulapalli in the Hydrocarbons sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:09 IST
The Central government has instituted a major bureaucratic reshuffle, reassigning 25 civil servants to pivotal roles across diverse ministries. The move is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and responsiveness.

Lav Aggarwal, previously an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has been appointed as the Director General of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. This appointment was part of a decision by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

In related changes, Rabindra Kumar Agarwal will now oversee the Food Corporation of India, while Srikant Nagulapalli assumes his role in the Ministry of Petroleum. Meanwhile, several bureaucrats, including Asit Gopal, have received significant in-situ promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

