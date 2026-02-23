Left Menu

HAL Clarifies Tejas Incident: No Airborne Crash, Smooth Production Ahead

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) refuted crash reports involving the LCA Tejas jet, stating it was a minor ground incident. HAL assured its production program remains stable despite some unmet Indian Air Force requirements, with a plan to deliver more aircraft as engine supplies stabilize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:28 IST
HAL Clarifies Tejas Incident: No Airborne Crash, Smooth Production Ahead
LCA Tejas Mk 1A (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has dispelled rumors of an LCA Tejas crash, clarifying that the issue was a minor technical glitch that occurred on the ground, with no airborne incidents reported. HAL confirmed its continuing collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a quick resolution.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the significant progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A project, noting that production is stabilizing for Indian suppliers and HAL, even as the program addresses specific operational requirements set by the IAF.

HAL has prepared five LCA Mk1a jets for delivery and completed the assembly of nine additional aircraft. The public sector company stressed readiness to meet delivery targets once engine supplies from GE stabilize, aiming to fulfill the IAF's future needs with an order of 180 aircraft.

TRENDING

1
India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

India Tightens Grip on Cough Syrup Production After Fatal Contaminations

 Global
2
Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

 Indonesia
3
KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

 Global
4
Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

Turkey Agrees to Retrieve Terrorism-Linked Citizens from Iraq

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026