HAL Clarifies Tejas Incident: No Airborne Crash, Smooth Production Ahead

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has dispelled rumors of an LCA Tejas crash, clarifying that the issue was a minor technical glitch that occurred on the ground, with no airborne incidents reported. HAL confirmed its continuing collaboration with the Indian Air Force (IAF) for a quick resolution.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh emphasized the significant progress of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mark 1A project, noting that production is stabilizing for Indian suppliers and HAL, even as the program addresses specific operational requirements set by the IAF.

HAL has prepared five LCA Mk1a jets for delivery and completed the assembly of nine additional aircraft. The public sector company stressed readiness to meet delivery targets once engine supplies from GE stabilize, aiming to fulfill the IAF's future needs with an order of 180 aircraft.