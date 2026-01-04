Onextel Secures NICSI Deal Worth Rs 125 Crore

Onextel, an enterprise communication service provider, has clinched a pivotal contract from state-owned National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). This arrangement will see Onextel supply messaging services to numerous government entities, potentially increasing its annual revenue by Rs 125 crore. NICSI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, acts as the primary technology provider for various government divisions.

The message gateway established by NICSI enables wide-scale government-to-citizen communication, including vital notifications and emergency alerts. Onextel's partnership authorizes them to offer secure and compliant messaging services to central and state government departments. The contract is valid for three years, with a possibility of extension for up to two more years.

Innovatively, the collaboration transcends typical SMS services, including two-way messaging and Rich Communication Services (RCS), which promise more interactive messaging dynamics. This movement towards comprehensive and affordable communication platforms is deemed essential for extensive departmental deployment, as stated by Onextel officials.