Left Menu

Onextel Secures NICSI Deal Worth Rs 125 Crore

On Sunday, enterprise communication service provider Onextel announced it has secured a significant contract from the National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). The deal involves providing messaging services to government bodies and is expected to boost Onextel's annual revenue by Rs 125 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 17:12 IST
Onextel Secures NICSI Deal Worth Rs 125 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

Onextel, an enterprise communication service provider, has clinched a pivotal contract from state-owned National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI). This arrangement will see Onextel supply messaging services to numerous government entities, potentially increasing its annual revenue by Rs 125 crore. NICSI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, acts as the primary technology provider for various government divisions.

The message gateway established by NICSI enables wide-scale government-to-citizen communication, including vital notifications and emergency alerts. Onextel's partnership authorizes them to offer secure and compliant messaging services to central and state government departments. The contract is valid for three years, with a possibility of extension for up to two more years.

Innovatively, the collaboration transcends typical SMS services, including two-way messaging and Rich Communication Services (RCS), which promise more interactive messaging dynamics. This movement towards comprehensive and affordable communication platforms is deemed essential for extensive departmental deployment, as stated by Onextel officials.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

Allegations of Corruption: Satam vs Thackeray

 India
2
Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, procedural violations, administrative lapses during SIR in Bengal.

Mamata writes to CEC expressing concerns over alleged irregularities, proced...

 India
3
Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

Young Stars Shine in WTT Youth Contender 2026

 India
4
Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tigers

Agustina Gorzelany's Winning Strike Secures Victory for Shrachi Bengal Tiger...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026