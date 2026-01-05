Polymage Labs & Tenstorrent Inc Join Forces to Revolutionize AI Compiler Development

Polymage Labs, a deep-tech startup based at the Indian Institute of Science, has announced a significant partnership with US-based Tenstorrent Inc. The collaboration is centered on the development of an AI compiler specifically for Tenstorrent's accelerators, which was revealed in a statement made on Monday.

The strategic alliance seeks to merge Polymage Labs' advanced compiler technology with Tenstorrent's robust AI computing platforms. This initiative aims to bolster software support for innovative AI hardware, addressing existing deficiencies in the industry's software ecosystem.

Within a short span of the collaboration, Polymage Labs successfully integrated its PolyBlocks compiler framework with Tenstorrent's hardware, achieving remarkable performance from high-level PyTorch and JAX code without modifications. This development underscores the rapid advancement possible with effective tools and cooperation.

