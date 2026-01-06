Sony Honda Unveils Afeela: The Future of EVs Amid Industry Slowdown

Sony Honda Mobility made headlines at CES 2025 in Las Vegas by revealing its latest electric vehicle prototype, Afeela. Unveiled just as most U.S. automakers are slowing down their EV production, Afeela sparks hope for the future of electric vehicles.

CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced ambitious plans to deliver this innovative model to American customers by 2028, with initial deliveries expected in California later this year. The Afeela 1 marks the venture's debut EV, with a starting price of $89,900.

The prototype's unveiling comes amidst weakened consumer interest in EVs due to the rollback of supportive policies during the Trump era, including the elimination of a $7,500 tax credit. This joint venture combines Honda's auto expertise with Sony's tech prowess to take on the EV market's giants.