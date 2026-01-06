Left Menu

Sony Honda Unveils Afeela: The Future of EVs Amid Industry Slowdown

Sony Honda Mobility introduced its Afeela prototype electric vehicle at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. Despite a slowing EV market, the venture plans U.S. deliveries by 2028, with the first model priced at $89,900. Industry challenges include weak demand and policy shifts under the Trump administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 09:21 IST
Sony Honda Unveils Afeela: The Future of EVs Amid Industry Slowdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sony Honda Mobility made headlines at CES 2025 in Las Vegas by revealing its latest electric vehicle prototype, Afeela. Unveiled just as most U.S. automakers are slowing down their EV production, Afeela sparks hope for the future of electric vehicles.

CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced ambitious plans to deliver this innovative model to American customers by 2028, with initial deliveries expected in California later this year. The Afeela 1 marks the venture's debut EV, with a starting price of $89,900.

The prototype's unveiling comes amidst weakened consumer interest in EVs due to the rollback of supportive policies during the Trump era, including the elimination of a $7,500 tax credit. This joint venture combines Honda's auto expertise with Sony's tech prowess to take on the EV market's giants.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

Sri Lanka Calls for UN Intervention Amidst US-Venezuela Tensions

 Sri Lanka
2
Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

 Global
3
Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

Greenland Grudge: Tensions Flare Over US and NATO Ally Denmark

 Denmark
4
Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

Checo Pérez: The Realities of Teaming with Verstappen

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026