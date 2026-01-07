Left Menu

Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions

Nepali Congress faced internal dissent as dissidents announced a special convention to introduce new leadership, contrasting with the scheduled general convention in May. With 54% of delegates supporting its necessity, tensions highlight generational divides and dissatisfaction with the current administration. Political observers worry about potential party fragmentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:01 IST
Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Amid growing internal discontent, Nepali Congress dissidents have called for a special convention, challenging the established plan for a general meeting in May. The move, supported by 54% of party delegates, seeks to address leadership changes and align with the country's shifting political landscape.

This initiative, led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, has intensified disagreements within the party, particularly after delegates submitted a request last month to hold the special convention on January 11 and 12. The leadership's reluctance to accommodate this has sparked significant internal strife.

Political analysts express concerns that these tensions could severely strain party unity. With a notable portion of the party advocating for fresh leadership that resonates with younger generations, the special convention is seen as a critical juncture for addressing internal and external challenges.

TRENDING

1
Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapolis

Federal Agent Shooting Raises Immigration Enforcement Tensions in Minneapoli...

 Global
2
X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

X Under Scrutiny: The Grok AI Controversy

 India
3
Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

Tragic Loss: Agnivesh Agarwal's Untimely Passing

 India
4
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026