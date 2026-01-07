Nepali Congress Leadership Showdown: Special Convention Sparks Divisions
Nepali Congress faced internal dissent as dissidents announced a special convention to introduce new leadership, contrasting with the scheduled general convention in May. With 54% of delegates supporting its necessity, tensions highlight generational divides and dissatisfaction with the current administration. Political observers worry about potential party fragmentation.
Amid growing internal discontent, Nepali Congress dissidents have called for a special convention, challenging the established plan for a general meeting in May. The move, supported by 54% of party delegates, seeks to address leadership changes and align with the country's shifting political landscape.
This initiative, led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, has intensified disagreements within the party, particularly after delegates submitted a request last month to hold the special convention on January 11 and 12. The leadership's reluctance to accommodate this has sparked significant internal strife.
Political analysts express concerns that these tensions could severely strain party unity. With a notable portion of the party advocating for fresh leadership that resonates with younger generations, the special convention is seen as a critical juncture for addressing internal and external challenges.
