Sony Honda Mobility Charges Ahead with Afeela EV Debut

Sony Honda Mobility made waves at CES 2026 by unveiling their new Afeela EV prototype, as many U.S. automakers slow down on electric vehicle production. CEO Yasuhide Mizuno announced they aim to introduce this new model to the U.S. by 2028.

The Afeela 1, the joint venture's debut model priced at $89,900, is set to begin U.S. deliveries in California later this year. This marks a significant milestone for the company, launched in 2022, combining Sony's tech expertise and Honda's engineering prowess.

This debut occurs amidst a backdrop of declining EV demand and trade tariffs impacting the industry. The Trump administration's rollback of EV incentives, including a key tax credit, has further influenced consumer interest in electric vehicles.