Left Menu

Rajasthan Paves the Way for India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Nation's Digital Future

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights the pivotal role of India's IT and AI industries in boosting the nation's economy during the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference. Rajasthan is set to train 10 lakh youth in AI, establish a data center in Jaipur, and expand railway connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:37 IST
Rajasthan Paves the Way for India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Nation's Digital Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the pivotal role of India's burgeoning IT sector during the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference. He applauded states like Rajasthan for their innovation-driven contributions to the national economy.

Vaishnaw announced ambitious plans, including training 10 lakh youths in AI and setting up a data center in Jaipur, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging tech talent. The minister also lauded India's position in the global AI landscape, with the Stanford AI Index ranking the country among the top three.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled the state's AI and Machine Learning Policy aimed at enhancing public services and fostering tech ecosystems. Sharma highlighted initiatives for AI education and skilling, envisioning Rajasthan as a technology leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh CM Champions Transformative Rural Reforms with VB-G RAM G Act

Arunachal Pradesh CM Champions Transformative Rural Reforms with VB-G RAM G ...

 India
2
Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relations

Tensions Flare in Aleppo: Renewed Clashes Highlight Strain in Syrian Relatio...

 Syria
3
Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice

Battle for Bengal: TMC's Clash with BJP over Amartya Sen's SIR Notice

 India
4
Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

Biocon Biologics Expands Oncology Arsenal with New Biosimilars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Weak authentication still threatens smart healthcare systems

One-size-fits-all climate policies fall short across G20

How AI beliefs can trigger bias against humans

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026