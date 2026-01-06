Rajasthan Paves the Way for India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Nation's Digital Future

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the pivotal role of India's burgeoning IT sector during the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference. He applauded states like Rajasthan for their innovation-driven contributions to the national economy.

Vaishnaw announced ambitious plans, including training 10 lakh youths in AI and setting up a data center in Jaipur, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging tech talent. The minister also lauded India's position in the global AI landscape, with the Stanford AI Index ranking the country among the top three.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled the state's AI and Machine Learning Policy aimed at enhancing public services and fostering tech ecosystems. Sharma highlighted initiatives for AI education and skilling, envisioning Rajasthan as a technology leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)