Rajasthan Paves the Way for India's AI Revolution: Transforming the Nation's Digital Future
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlights the pivotal role of India's IT and AI industries in boosting the nation's economy during the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference. Rajasthan is set to train 10 lakh youth in AI, establish a data center in Jaipur, and expand railway connectivity.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the pivotal role of India's burgeoning IT sector during the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Conference. He applauded states like Rajasthan for their innovation-driven contributions to the national economy.
Vaishnaw announced ambitious plans, including training 10 lakh youths in AI and setting up a data center in Jaipur, underscoring the government's commitment to leveraging tech talent. The minister also lauded India's position in the global AI landscape, with the Stanford AI Index ranking the country among the top three.
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma unveiled the state's AI and Machine Learning Policy aimed at enhancing public services and fostering tech ecosystems. Sharma highlighted initiatives for AI education and skilling, envisioning Rajasthan as a technology leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra Rev Up: Surging Growth and Pioneering SUV Innovations
Jammu and Kashmir: A Leap Towards Ski Tourism and Digital Innovation
Max Healthcare and UK's The Learning Lab Unite for Healthcare Innovation
Global Innovations Take Center Stage at CES 2026
Lexar Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation and Trust in Technology