German Inflation Falls Sharply as EU Zone Awaits ECB Decisions

Germany's inflation rate experienced a more significant reduction than analysts predicted in December, according to preliminary figures released by the federal statistics office. The annual inflation rate dropped to 2.0%, falling short of the 2.2% forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Core inflation, which omits the more volatile sectors such as food and energy, decreased to 2.4% from 2.7% the previous month. This data comes just ahead of the anticipated eurozone inflation report set for release on Wednesday.

Inflation across the eurozone has stabilized around the European Central Bank's 2% benchmark, primarily buoyed by service sector price increases. Analysts generally predict that the ECB will maintain current interest rates for the foreseeable future.

