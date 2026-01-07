Hilton Responds to ICE Controversy: Hotel Removed from System
Hilton Worldwide Holdings removed a Minneapolis hotel from its system after it refused to accept bookings from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The move follows a video showing repeated denial of rooms to ICE agents, drawing criticism and a response from the Department of Homeland Security.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings has announced the removal of a Minneapolis Hampton Inn from its system after the hotel refused bookings to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. This decision follows a video posted on social media showing a repeated refusal to accommodate ICE personnel.
The hotel operator's actions come in the wake of heightened ICE presence in the area, attributed to the Trump administration's response to allegations of immigrant fraud. Hilton emphasized its commitment to being a 'welcoming place for all,' reacting to public scrutiny and ensuring adherence to its standards and values.
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin praised Hilton's decision, condemning any discriminatory practices against federal law enforcement. Everpeak Hospitality, the hotel operator, maintains no discrimination policy, attempting to rectify the situation with affected guests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
