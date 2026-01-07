Left Menu

Trump Administration Freezes Federal Funds Amid Fraud Concerns

The Trump administration has frozen over $10 billion in federal childcare and family assistance funds to several states, citing fraud concerns. Affected states, led by Democratic governors, criticize the move as politically motivated. The Department of Health and Human Services awaits further investigation results before releasing funds.

The Trump administration is putting a hold on over $10 billion in federal childcare and family assistance funds for states including California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York. The Department of Health and Human Services justifies this action due to alleged fraud and misuse vulnerabilities.

On Tuesday, officials informed the states, all led by Democratic governors, that access to funding from the Child Care and Development Fund, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and Social Services Block Grant is suspended pending further review.

Democratic leaders decry the move as a politically driven punishment from Trump. New York Governor Kathy Hochul describes the action as 'vindictive,' while Illinois Governor JB Pritzker calls it 'wrong and cruel.' In Minnesota, accusations of fraudulent activities are reportedly aimed at immigrant communities.

