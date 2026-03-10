Dining Crisis: West Asia Conflict Impacts India's Restaurants

The West Asia conflict is severely impacting the restaurant sector across India as disruptions in commercial LPG supplies threaten operations. Eateries nationwide, from Delhi to Chennai, are facing potential shutdowns or forced adaptations, such as low-fuel menus, due to a shortage of cooking gas.

With the Indian government prioritizing domestic LPG supply over commercial needs, many restaurants are racing against clockwork to innovate or face closure. Industry insiders reveal the real threat of shuttered kitchens and lost jobs, paralleling the economic impact felt during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Restaurant operators, particularly in cities like Bengaluru and Kolkata, are desperately managing existing resources to maintain operations. Moves like adopting electric appliances or limiting menu offerings are becoming essential, but many warn this is only a temporary fix unless commercial LPG deliveries resume soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)