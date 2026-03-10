Luneira: Pioneering Hormone-Safe Maternal Care in India

In an ambitious stride toward revolutionizing India's wellness market, Luneira Personal Care launched on February 28, positioning itself as a vanguard with its hormone-safe personal care products tailored specifically for pregnancy and postpartum needs.

Luneira seeks to address the growing concern over Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals prevalent in many so-called natural products. These chemicals, hidden within conventional formulations, pose a risk to hormonal balance during pregnancy. With a focus on transparency and safety, Luneira aims to create a new category within the maternal wellness sector.

The brand's standout innovation is its Free AI Ingredient Scanner, designed to empower consumers by enabling them to scan product ingredients, instantly revealing the presence of reproductive toxins and hormone disruptors. This technology assesses ingredients against the stringent safety standards of the European Union, making ingredient literacy more accessible and promoting safer product choices.

Luneira's product range, available at luneirapersonalcare.com, addresses common pregnancy-related skin concerns with formulations that maintain hormonal safety. Key products include the Elasticity Belly Oil and Melasma Manager Serum, both developed with transparency at their core.

Founder Prayash Kumar Pal emphasized the brand's commitment to trust and transparency, highlighting that by eliminating over 1,400 ingredients banned under European regulations, Luneira is setting a new safety standard for India's personal care industry. As consumer awareness on ingredient safety grows, Luneira is placing its faith in science-backed formulations and transparency technology to pave the future of maternal wellness in India.

