Left Menu

LPG Supply Crunch Hits Hotels Amid Middle East Conflict

The Middle East conflict has disrupted LPG imports, leading to a shortage for commercial users like hotels and restaurants in India. While domestic supply remains unchanged, the government prioritizes households over commercial sectors. A government committee will address concerns and prioritize supply to essential sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:12 IST
LPG Supply Crunch Hits Hotels Amid Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is alarming the hospitality sector in India, amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The situation has arisen due to disruptions in LPG imports, crucially affecting hotels and restaurants.

The Indian government is prioritizing domestic LPG supplies to households, despite commercial establishments facing constraints. A newly formed committee will address complaints and review LPG supply requests from non-domestic sectors to ensure essential needs are met.

A significant percentage of India's LPG needs are fulfilled via imports; therefore, the conflict in West Asia is severely impacting supplies. The government has issued directives for increased domestic production and introduced measures to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global
2
Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

Head-On Collision Injures Five in Beed District

 India
3
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces

New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary For...

 India
4
Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

Gas Prices Fuel Political Turmoil Ahead of Midterm Elections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026