LPG Supply Crunch Hits Hotels Amid Middle East Conflict
The Middle East conflict has disrupted LPG imports, leading to a shortage for commercial users like hotels and restaurants in India. While domestic supply remains unchanged, the government prioritizes households over commercial sectors. A government committee will address concerns and prioritize supply to essential sectors.
- Country:
- India
A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is alarming the hospitality sector in India, amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The situation has arisen due to disruptions in LPG imports, crucially affecting hotels and restaurants.
The Indian government is prioritizing domestic LPG supplies to households, despite commercial establishments facing constraints. A newly formed committee will address complaints and review LPG supply requests from non-domestic sectors to ensure essential needs are met.
A significant percentage of India's LPG needs are fulfilled via imports; therefore, the conflict in West Asia is severely impacting supplies. The government has issued directives for increased domestic production and introduced measures to manage the situation effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Aviation Faces Turbulence Amid Middle East Conflict and Rising Fuel Prices
Wall Street Rallies as Crude Prices Drop Amid Middle East Conflict Concerns
Air India Fuel Surcharge Rise Amid Middle East Conflict
India's Strategic Shift in Gas Production Amid Middle East Conflict
West Indies Cricket Team Faces Travel Woes Due to Middle East Conflict