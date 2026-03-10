LPG Supply Crunch Hits Hotels Amid Middle East Conflict

A shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is alarming the hospitality sector in India, amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. The situation has arisen due to disruptions in LPG imports, crucially affecting hotels and restaurants.

The Indian government is prioritizing domestic LPG supplies to households, despite commercial establishments facing constraints. A newly formed committee will address complaints and review LPG supply requests from non-domestic sectors to ensure essential needs are met.

A significant percentage of India's LPG needs are fulfilled via imports; therefore, the conflict in West Asia is severely impacting supplies. The government has issued directives for increased domestic production and introduced measures to manage the situation effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)