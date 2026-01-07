The Indian government has ramped up its scrutiny of X, formerly known as Twitter, over its handling of obscene content generated by its Grok AI. On Wednesday, sources revealed that despite a comprehensive response from X detailing its adherence to Indian laws, the platform failed to provide specifics on actions taken to address the issue.

The Information Technology Ministry has been firm in its demand for further details, specifically concerning takedowns and preventive measures. X had been given an ultimatum to present an Action Taken Report following indecent content allegations tied to AI misuse, emphasizing the absence of immunity under the IT Act if due diligence is not observed.

Globally, X is facing scrutiny, notably from the UK's communications regulator, Ofcom, which is assessing potential compliance issues. The situation underscores the mounting pressures on AI platforms to ensure safe user environments and comply with international regulations.