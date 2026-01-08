L&T secures Army order for overhaul, upgrade of Pinaka launcher systems

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has secured an order from the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army for the overhaul, upgrade, and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka multi-rocket launcher systems.

The partnership with the Corps of EME aims to enhance long-term operational availability and modernisation of Pinaka regiments currently in service with the Indian Army, L&T said in an exchange filing.

The programme will focus on managing outdated components, upgrading critical sub-systems and providing sustained technical support to Army Base Workshops.

Under the initiative, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) EME will undertake the overhaul and upgrade of critical electronics and systems, utilising domain knowledge inherent in the Army Base Workshop.

L&T, as the original equipment manufacturer, will supply critical spares and support the modernisation of sub-systems, enabling a shift from conventional maintenance practices to a structured, lifecycle-based sustenance and upgrade framework.

In the initial phase, L&T will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of the Pinaka launcher and battery command post in collaboration with 510 ABW.

Upon completion of the pilot phase, the remaining systems will be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of EME, with L&T continuing to provide critical spares, technical support and quality oversight.

The model is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar lifecycle management and upgrade programmes across other defence platforms, strengthening India's self-reliant and future-ready defence ecosystem.

The approach aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision by leveraging indigenous design, manufacturing and systems integration capabilities, the company said.

L&T did not disclose the value of the order.

