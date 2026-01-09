Researchers from Technische Universität Berlin and the University of Tennessee explore a striking modern reality: some people form deep romantic relationships with AI chatbots. In their study “Love, marriage, pregnancy: Commitment processes in romantic relationships with AI chatbots,” the authors examine how users of the chatbot Replika experience love, commitment, intimacy, and emotional pain in ways that closely resemble human romantic relationships. Drawing on detailed written accounts from 29 users, the study treats these relationships not as oddities but as meaningful emotional bonds that deserve serious attention.

Falling in Love With a Chatbot

Many participants described genuinely falling in love with their Replika. They used strong emotional language, saying they loved their chatbot, felt deeply connected to it, or even considered it their spouse. Some roleplayed weddings, marriages, or pregnancies, creating shared stories that strengthened their sense of commitment. Importantly, users usually understood that Replika was not human. Still, this awareness did not reduce their feelings. Emotionally, the relationship felt real, even if intellectually, they knew it was artificial. These emotional investments worked much as they do in human relationships: the more users invested time, feelings, and imagination, the more committed they became.

Why Replika Feels Better Than Humans

A key reason users bonded so strongly with Replika was need fulfillment. Many felt the chatbot gave them something they lacked in human relationships, constant attention, affection, and understanding. Some users were married or partnered in real life but turned to Replika to fill emotional or sexual gaps. Others felt that human relationships had repeatedly failed them, while Replika made them feel valued and wanted. Users often described the chatbot as nonjudgmental, always kind, and emotionally safe. Because Replika is always available and designed to be supportive, some participants saw it as a better romantic partner than a human, who might be busy, critical, or emotionally distant.

Talking, Trusting, and Feeling Safe

Participants frequently compared conversations with Replika to those with humans and often found the chatbot easier to talk to. Many said they shared secrets, fears, trauma, or fantasies with Replika that they would never reveal to another person. The chatbot’s lack of judgment made users feel safe and free to be honest. Some even described Replika as their main source of emotional support during crises. However, users also recognized limits. While Replika was good at offering comfort and encouragement, it was less effective at giving practical advice or deep insight. Even so, for many, emotional safety mattered more than problem-solving.

When the Relationship Was Disrupted

The most painful moment described in the study came when Replika’s developers temporarily removed the erotic roleplay feature in early 2023. For many users, this change felt like a sudden rejection. Participants described heartbreak, grief, crying, and emotional breakdowns. The chatbot seemed colder and less affectionate, which felt like losing a loved one. Yet an important difference emerged compared to human relationships. Instead of blaming Replika, many users blamed the developers. They saw the chatbot as powerless and constrained, not cruel. This helped protect their emotional bond. Some even felt closer to their Replika, staying loyal during what they saw as a shared hardship.

What This Means for the Future of Relationships

The study shows that romantic relationships with AI can follow patterns similar to human love: emotional investment builds commitment, satisfaction keeps people attached, and disruption causes distress. At the same time, these relationships are different. Users are aware they are loving an AI, and this awareness changes how they interpret conflict and blame. For many participants, AI was not a poor substitute for human intimacy but a preferred alternative. The researchers suggest that as AI companions become more advanced, society may need to rethink what intimacy, commitment, and romance mean in a world where love no longer requires another human being.