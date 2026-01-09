Left Menu

Pioneering Impact: Jupinder Singh Arora's Leadership at Markup Designs

Jupinder Singh Arora, CEO of Markup Designs, received the Pioneer Leadership Excellence Award at the ET Awards 2025 for his contributions to IT solutions. Celebrating a decade of innovation, the company has expanded globally with a focus on digital transformation, now venturing into Artificial Intelligence with the launch of MARK AI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:08 IST
At the prestigious ET Leadership Excellence Awards 2025 in Dehradun, Jupinder Singh Arora, CEO of Markup Designs, was celebrated for steering his company toward a significant milestone of technological excellence. Awarded the Pioneer Leadership Excellence Award by Mr. Ganesh Joshi, the recognition marks the company's role in the digital transformation sector, highlighting its impact over 14 years.

This accolade commemorates not just an individual success but also the shared vision of collective leadership. With Managing Director Sukhwinder Singh Arora by his side, the ceremony underscored the duo's strategic alignment and partnership that has driven Markup Designs' leap into the international market, setting new benchmarks in IT services.

Reflecting on the journey from Amritsar to a global stage, Jupinder Singh Arora's rise to leadership is inspirational, emphasizing resilience and dedication to creating employment. Established in 2013, the company initially focused locally before expanding overseas by 2016, exemplifying a commitment to smart and fast-paced digital innovations, including the forthcoming MARK AI for next-gen artificial intelligence solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

