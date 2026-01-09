Elon Musk's startup xAI has curtailed image generation on its Grok chatbot for X users, now limiting it to paid subscribers. This move follows public outcry over the tool's use for creating sexualized images, particularly involving women and children, raising concerns about consent and legality.

A proliferation of semi-nude images on X prompted European lawmakers to demand regulatory action. German media minister Wolfram Weimer labeled the situation as 'industrialisation of sexual harassment,' and the European Commission declared the images illegal. Grok stated image features are now for paying X subscribers only.

Despite restrictions on X, the Grok app permits image generation without subscription. A Reuters trial saw Grok refuse to alter a reporter's image into one wearing a bikini, indicating subscriber-only access. X and xAI offered minimal comments, with Grok stating 'Legacy Media Lies.'

(With inputs from agencies.)