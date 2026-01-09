Left Menu

Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

Elon Musk's xAI has restricted Grok chatbot's image generation on social platform X to paid users after backlash. Concerns arose over potential misuse for creating sexualized images of women and children. European lawmakers condemned the practice, urging regulation. Grok's standalone app remains unaffected for now.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's startup xAI has curtailed image generation on its Grok chatbot for X users, now limiting it to paid subscribers. This move follows public outcry over the tool's use for creating sexualized images, particularly involving women and children, raising concerns about consent and legality.

A proliferation of semi-nude images on X prompted European lawmakers to demand regulatory action. German media minister Wolfram Weimer labeled the situation as 'industrialisation of sexual harassment,' and the European Commission declared the images illegal. Grok stated image features are now for paying X subscribers only.

Despite restrictions on X, the Grok app permits image generation without subscription. A Reuters trial saw Grok refuse to alter a reporter's image into one wearing a bikini, indicating subscriber-only access. X and xAI offered minimal comments, with Grok stating 'Legacy Media Lies.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

