Left Menu

AI and Gen AI: A Catalyst for Transforming Financial Systems

M Nagaraju, DFS Secretary, highlights the urgent role of AI and Generative AI in revolutionizing the financial sector. Speaking at a banking conference, he urged the adoption of AI-driven models to prevent financial catastrophes and emphasized the necessity for data accuracy and bias prevention in training AI algorithms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 18:32 IST
AI and Gen AI: A Catalyst for Transforming Financial Systems
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju underscored the transformative role of AI and Generative AI technologies in revolutionizing existing financial tech platforms. Speaking at the Indian Banking Association's annual technology conference, he highlighted the need for AI-driven predictive models to avert potential catastrophic incidents in the financial sector.

Nagaraju pointed out that financial systems globally are embracing AI and Generative AI, stressing that Indian institutions must follow suit to remain competitive. He emphasized the importance of ensuring data used in AI training is devoid of bias to enhance the systems' effectiveness.

Highlighting international examples, Nagaraju noted that regions such as Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore are already instituting frameworks for AI integration. He revealed that India's RBI is similarly incorporating AI-specific guidance, with Canada introducing the PRE-AI Framework to responsibly enhance AI's role in finance. He called for massive investments to build a robust AI ecosystem, essential for the country's financial resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in POCSO Case, Stresses Child Protection

Supreme Court Revokes Bail in POCSO Case, Stresses Child Protection

 India
2
Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

Young Sensations Shake Up WTT Feeder Series 2026

 India
3
Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

Odisha Shivers as Mercury Dips to Record Lows

 India
4
Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

Pakistan's Strategic Arms Deal: A Boost for Sudan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy poverty in Europe tied to how efficient industry uses energy

From crop monitoring to AI analytics, drones redefine smart agriculture

Sustainable e-learning seen as essential to future of global education

Consumer behavior signals structural shift toward autonomous last-mile delivery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026