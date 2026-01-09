Left Menu

Tejas Networks Faces Decline Amid Deferred BSNL Order

Tejas Networks reported a significant loss of Rs 196.55 crore for the October-December quarter, primarily due to delayed orders from BSNL. Consolidated revenue plummeted by 88% compared to the previous year. The company remains a crucial vendor for BSNL, and 5G projects continue to progress.

Tejas Networks, a domestic telecom equipment manufacturer, announced a loss of Rs 196.55 crore for the second consecutive quarter in the October-December timeframe, largely due to postponed orders, notably from BSNL.

The firm's revenue from operations took a sharp dive of approximately 88%, dropping to Rs 306.79 crore this quarter, compared to Rs 2,642 crore a year prior. The company's role as a key supplier for BSNL's 4G networks remains significant.

While experiencing setbacks, Tejas Networks has also engaged in multiple private 5G deployments and secured a role in the Delhi-Mumbai railway corridor project. The delay of a Rs 1,526 crore BSNL order has impacted finances, though they've claimed Rs 84.95 crore as PLI incentives.

