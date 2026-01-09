India's Breakthrough in Hypersonic Missile Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has hit a major milestone with the development of its hypersonic missile technology. On Friday, the Ministry of Defence announced the successful completion of a long-duration ground test of an actively cooled scramjet combustor, marking substantial progress in this high-tech field.

Conducted by the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, the test ran for over 12 minutes at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test Facility. This places India at the forefront of hypersonic technology, leveraging cutting-edge air-breathing engines capable of supersonic combustion.

This achievement follows an earlier test conducted in April last year and solidifies India's position in advanced aerospace capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary of Defence R&D, Samir V Kamat, lauded the DRDO and its partners for this commendable achievement, which lays a strong foundation for future development.

