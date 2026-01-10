Left Menu

Trump's 10% Interest Rate Cap Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year starting January 20. Despite the pledge, he did not explain how it would be enforced, sparking criticism and legislative debate over its feasibility without Congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 09:02 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:02 IST
Trump's 10% Interest Rate Cap Sparks Debate
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday his intention to impose a one-year cap on credit card interest rates, setting the limit at 10% starting January 20. However, Trump failed to provide a clear plan on implementing this proposal, or how companies would be made to comply.

During the 2024 election campaign, Trump reiterated his pledge, but analysts were skeptical, noting that such a measure requires Congressional approval. The Republican Party holds a slim majority in both legislative chambers, yet no specific bill has gained traction, despite bipartisan interest.

Critics, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, dismissed Trump's call as ineffective without legislative backing. Although some lawmakers have introduced proposals to cap rates, Trump's lack of support for any specific legislation has fueled opposition and debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four killed as four-wheeler hits truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa: Police.

Four killed as four-wheeler hits truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa: Police.

 India
2
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Jharkhand

 India
3
Tragic Double Homicide in Shardepur Shakes Community

Tragic Double Homicide in Shardepur Shakes Community

 India
4
GST Fraud Uncovered: Mining Firm Director Arrested in Nagaland

GST Fraud Uncovered: Mining Firm Director Arrested in Nagaland

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026