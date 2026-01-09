Left Menu

LVMH Champagne Workers Prepare to Strike Over Bonus Cuts

The CGT labor union at LVMH's champagne units is planning a strike to protest the company's decision to cut annual bonuses. Despite management's offer of a one-time payment, union members consider it insufficient. Talks are scheduled as the union continues to push for better compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The CGT labor union has announced plans for a strike at LVMH's champagne units, demanding compensation for lost bonuses. The industrial action is slated for next Thursday, applying pressure on management to reconsider their stance on employee compensation.

In a video addressed to workers, representatives from Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot urged employees to halt production for at least three hours. The union protests are a response to cuts in annual bonuses and benefits, despite the luxury group's continued profitability. As of Friday, LVMH and its Moet Hennessy division have yet to publicly address the dispute.

The proposed strike comes amid declining sales, leading management to offer a one-time payment of 1,000 euros. However, CGT officials argue that this offer falls short of expectations. The union is organizing further talks scheduled for Wednesday and emphasizes the necessity of maintaining pressure on the company. To date, no strike actions have been reported at other LVMH drink brands, including the Hennessy cognac division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

