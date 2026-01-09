Tech-Driven Policing: Andhra Pradesh Enhances Remote Area Communication

Andhra Pradesh's Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, has taken a significant step towards enhancing police communication in remote and disaster-prone areas by flagging off phase-II RACE vehicles. These vehicles are designed to function as independent mobile communication hubs.

Gupta outlined that this initiative aims to address the limitations of commercial mobile networks in challenging terrains, ensuring reliable police communication. The introduction of advanced communication equipment is expected to bolster law enforcement coordination in forests, hilly regions, and coastal districts.

The RACE system, initially launched in 2018-19, has now been expanded in 2025-26 with additional vehicles procured for eight districts. Gupta emphasized that this advancement will enhance quick response times, improve interdepartmental coordination, and strengthen law and order management across the state.

