Govt Expands 4G Connectivity in Rural and Remote Areas, Parliament Informed

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has informed Parliament about steps taken by the government to strengthen mobile network connectivity across the country, particularly in remote and rural regions.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister said the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved several mobile connectivity projects funded by the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN) to expand 4G services in underserved areas, including the state of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Minister, as of 31 January 2026, a total of 32,041 villages and locations across the country have been connected through 26,972 4G mobile Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) installed under DBN-funded mobile connectivity projects.

In Himachal Pradesh, the initiatives have enabled 4G connectivity in 1,006 villages and locations, supported by the installation of 609 BTSs.

Scindia also noted that additional infrastructure expansion is underway through the government’s 4G Saturation Project, which aims to ensure universal mobile coverage in rural and remote areas.

Under this project, 6,958 sites have been approved nationwide, including 104 sites in Himachal Pradesh, to further strengthen connectivity.

To support these efforts, the government has allocated ₹4,000 crore for the Digital Bharat Nidhi in the current financial year, which will be used to expand mobile network infrastructure and improve connectivity across the country, including in mountainous and difficult-to-access regions such as Himachal Pradesh.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader strategy to bridge the digital divide, enhance digital inclusion and support socio-economic development by ensuring reliable communication services in rural and remote communities.