Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist in Dalit Girl Case
A court sentenced Raj Mishra to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a Dalit girl seven years ago. The case was filed under the POCSO Act, and Mishra was found guilty of the crime and casteist abuse. The court also imposed a fine, part of which will go to the survivor.
In a decisive court ruling, Raj Mishra was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday after being convicted for the rape of a Dalit girl seven years prior. The verdict follows extensive investigations and the filing of a chargesheet against Mishra under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The court found Mishra guilty of heinous crimes including rape and casteist abuse, delivering a sentence that includes a significant fine of Rs 56,000. The sentence was pronounced by Additional District Judge Amit Veer Singh, who emphasized the severity of the offenses committed by Mishra.
A portion of the fine, Rs 40,000, will be allotted to the survivor, offering a semblance of justice in this severe case of sexual violence and discrimination. The judge's ruling underscores a stringent stance against such grievous crimes.
