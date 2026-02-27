Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Convicted Rapist in Dalit Girl Case

In a decisive court ruling, Raj Mishra was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday after being convicted for the rape of a Dalit girl seven years prior. The verdict follows extensive investigations and the filing of a chargesheet against Mishra under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court found Mishra guilty of heinous crimes including rape and casteist abuse, delivering a sentence that includes a significant fine of Rs 56,000. The sentence was pronounced by Additional District Judge Amit Veer Singh, who emphasized the severity of the offenses committed by Mishra.

A portion of the fine, Rs 40,000, will be allotted to the survivor, offering a semblance of justice in this severe case of sexual violence and discrimination. The judge's ruling underscores a stringent stance against such grievous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)