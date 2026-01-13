Left Menu

Uganda Shuts Down Internet Ahead of Elections

Uganda's communications regulator ordered mobile service providers to shut down internet access and selected phone services ahead of national elections, aiming to prevent misinformation and electoral fraud.

In a decisive move, the Uganda Communications Commission has instructed mobile service providers to shut down public internet access and selected phone services, effective from 6 p.m. on Tuesday. This development comes just two days before the nation's much-anticipated national elections.

The communications regulator conveyed these directives through a letter, which has been independently verified by Reuters. The directive underscores a strategic attempt to curb the spread of misinformation and mitigate potential electoral fraud before the crucial polls.

The shutdown is slated to remain in effect until further notice is issued for restoration, marking a significant step by the authorities in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process in Uganda.

