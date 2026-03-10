Left Menu

Citigroup Elevates AI Investment Projections Amid Rising Demand

Citigroup has raised its global AI capital expenditure and revenue forecasts for 2026-2030 due to increasing enterprise demand and adoption. Major companies like Amazon and Microsoft are expected to spend significantly on AI, while startups like Anthropic and OpenAI project high revenue growth.

Updated: 10-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:16 IST
Citigroup elevated its global artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure and revenue projections for the years 2026-2030, responding to surging enterprise demand and adoption.

The financial giant increased its forecasted AI capital expenditure to $8.9 trillion, an uptick from its prior estimate of $8 trillion. Key players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are poised to invest over $630 billion in AI capital spending this year alone.

Citigroup anticipates a rise in global AI revenue from $2.8 trillion to $3.3 trillion during the same forecast period. AI startups, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are also projecting substantial revenue gains, highlighting the burgeoning market and investment opportunities despite recent technological stock underperformance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

