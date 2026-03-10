Citigroup Elevates AI Investment Projections Amid Rising Demand

Citigroup elevated its global artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure and revenue projections for the years 2026-2030, responding to surging enterprise demand and adoption.

The financial giant increased its forecasted AI capital expenditure to $8.9 trillion, an uptick from its prior estimate of $8 trillion. Key players such as Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms are poised to invest over $630 billion in AI capital spending this year alone.

Citigroup anticipates a rise in global AI revenue from $2.8 trillion to $3.3 trillion during the same forecast period. AI startups, including Anthropic and OpenAI, are also projecting substantial revenue gains, highlighting the burgeoning market and investment opportunities despite recent technological stock underperformance.

