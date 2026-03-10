Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Curb Forced Conversions and More Legislative Changes

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved a draft bill to prevent religious conversions through coercive means. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also reviewed several other proposals, including energy subsidies, legislative amendments, and withdrawal of political protest cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:55 IST
Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Curb Forced Conversions and More Legislative Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has taken a significant step in preventing religious conversions through coercive methods by approving a draft of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026. This decision came during a budget session chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Additionally, the cabinet agreed to withdraw 13 cases related to political protests and endorsed various bills, including those on town and country planning, housing, and staff selection. A proposal to subsidize renewable energy projects was also sanctioned.

Further, the approval of the Chhattisgarh Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations Bill seeks to ensure transparency in public exams. The Chhattisgarh Cess (Amendment) Bill was greenlit, abolishing property registration cess previously established to fund the Rajiv Gandhi Mitan Club scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street's Resilience: Rebound Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz Oil Shipments

 Global
3
Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

Operation Epic Fury: Unveiling the Human Costs of Conflict

 Global
4
Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

Showdown in Georgia: Trump's Influence Tested in Key Congressional Race

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026