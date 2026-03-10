Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Curb Forced Conversions and More Legislative Changes

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has taken a significant step in preventing religious conversions through coercive methods by approving a draft of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026. This decision came during a budget session chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

Additionally, the cabinet agreed to withdraw 13 cases related to political protests and endorsed various bills, including those on town and country planning, housing, and staff selection. A proposal to subsidize renewable energy projects was also sanctioned.

Further, the approval of the Chhattisgarh Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations Bill seeks to ensure transparency in public exams. The Chhattisgarh Cess (Amendment) Bill was greenlit, abolishing property registration cess previously established to fund the Rajiv Gandhi Mitan Club scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)