Chhattisgarh Cabinet Approves Draft Bill to Curb Forced Conversions and More Legislative Changes
The Chhattisgarh cabinet has approved a draft bill to prevent religious conversions through coercive means. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, also reviewed several other proposals, including energy subsidies, legislative amendments, and withdrawal of political protest cases.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh cabinet has taken a significant step in preventing religious conversions through coercive methods by approving a draft of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026. This decision came during a budget session chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.
Additionally, the cabinet agreed to withdraw 13 cases related to political protests and endorsed various bills, including those on town and country planning, housing, and staff selection. A proposal to subsidize renewable energy projects was also sanctioned.
Further, the approval of the Chhattisgarh Public Recruitment and Professional Examinations Bill seeks to ensure transparency in public exams. The Chhattisgarh Cess (Amendment) Bill was greenlit, abolishing property registration cess previously established to fund the Rajiv Gandhi Mitan Club scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- bill
- conversion
- religion
- cabinet
- subsidy
- Chief Minister
- energy
- legislation
- transparency
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Assembly Uproar Over LPG Price Hike and Subsidy Debate
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Moves to Amend Discriminatory Leprosy Law
Kerala Cabinet Evaluates Innovative Measures for Social Welfare
Madurai Airport Triumphs: Union Cabinet Declares International Status
Cabinet Approves ₹3,630 Cr Highway Link to Jewar Airport