Innovative Steel Slag Technology Set to Revolutionize Road Construction

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh promotes steel slag-based technology for sustainable road construction, focusing on challenging terrains. Workshops and pilot projects are expanding awareness and application across India. This technology supports the circular economy by using industrial waste, offering durability and cost efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:01 IST
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh has advocated for the adoption of steel slag-based technology in sustainable road construction, particularly in difficult and hilly terrains, during an event on Tuesday.

Emphasizing the technology's limited use in Himalayan states and Union Territories, Singh announced that workshops are being organized to raise awareness and train local agencies. A two-day workshop in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled, with similar events planned for other regions.

Additionally, Singh highlighted that this technology aligns with the circular economy's goals by utilizing industrial waste and reducing costs. The agreement between the Technology Development Board and Ramuka Global Eco Work for producing pothole repair mix ECOFIX, developed by CSIR-CRRI, marks a significant step in this effort.

