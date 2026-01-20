Government Steps Up: Mandatory Labelling for AI-Generated Content

The government's plan to require labelling of AI-generated content is set to empower users, ensuring they can identify synthetic outputs, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan. Announced on Tuesday, the regulations, nearing finalization, aim to prevent synthetic content from being misrepresented as factual.

The new rules will impose obligations on AI tool providers like ChatGPT as well as social media giants, Krishnan noted at a Nasscom event focused on AI regulation. These firms are equipped to implement necessary labelling, ensuring transparency and accountability.

Amid rising concerns about deepfakes and misinformation, the proposed IT rule changes will mandate clear labelling of AI-generated content, aligning with recent government efforts to hold big platforms accountable and safeguard user trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)