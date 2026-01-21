Data-Driven Defense: Ukraine's Overhaul Under New Leadership

Ukraine is set to transform its military under the leadership of newly appointed defence minister, Mykhailo Fedorov. Fedorov, the former digitalisation minister, has been tasked by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to introduce a comprehensive, data-driven approach to enhance the performance of Europe's largest army.

In a weekend briefing, Fedorov announced plans to revamp the ministry's management, citing a need for measurable results to maintain positions within the system. He highlighted efforts to pinpoint spending inefficiencies and the launch of performance-tracking systems for drone and artillery operations, emphasizing 'the mathematics of war.'

Fedorov underscored Ukraine's strategic use of battlefield data, proposing its role in training AI military models for allies. He also revealed that Ukraine is developing a domestic replacement for the Chinese DJI Mavic drone, as reliance on Beijing has sparked strategic concerns.

