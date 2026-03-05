Left Menu

BJP Critiques Karnataka Government Amid Fiscal Crisis and Calls for Cooperative Federalism

BJP State President BY Vijayendra criticizes Congress-led Karnataka government for repeated price hikes, citing resource mismanagement. Amid financial strains, CM Siddaramaiah supports federalism, urging Union-State balance. Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya highlighted state fiscal woes impacting Bengaluru metro fares. Karnataka faces economic challenges under CM Siddaramaiah's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 11:25 IST
Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President, BY Vijayendra, launched a critical attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of resorting to consistent price hikes to manage fiscal shortages. Vijayendra argued that the government is struggling to secure funds to fulfill its campaign guarantees, resulting in increased costs for essentials such as petrol, diesel, and electricity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reached out to Tamil Nadu's CM MK Stalin, advocating for enhanced Union-State dialogues and promoting cooperative federalism. Siddaramaiah emphasized federalism as a core constitutional element and urged the central government to establish a platform like a rejuvenated Inter-State Council to restore federal balance.

In related developments, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticized the Karnataka government's financial management, attributing the state's fiscal difficulties to its inability to sustain metro fare support in Bengaluru. Surya disclosed that state officials have requested a fare revision due to their fiscal position, further indicating financial distress within the state administration.

