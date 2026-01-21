Temu's Turkish Turmoil: Office Raid Amid Antitrust Concerns
Temu’s office in Turkey was raided by local competition authorities, as reported by a Temu spokesperson. Electronic devices were seized, and the Chinese retailer, owned by PDD, pledged cooperation. This incident follows a similar raid on Temu's European headquarters, raising concerns about potential unfair Chinese state subsidies.
In a dramatic turn of events, competition authorities in Turkey raided the office of Chinese online retailer Temu on Wednesday, as confirmed by a company spokesperson to Reuters.
The spokesperson assured, 'We will cooperate fully with the Turkish authorities,' while confirming that numerous electronic devices including laptops and computers were seized during the operation. The Turkish antitrust authority was unavailable for immediate comments.
This move comes in the wake of a similar raid on Temu's European headquarters in Dublin, driven by European Union regulators' concerns over potential unfair Chinese state subsidies, given Temu's reputation for selling products like clothes and smartphones at remarkably low prices. Temu is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD.
(With inputs from agencies.)
