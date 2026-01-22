Volkswagen Defies Expectations with Strong Cash Flow in 2025

Volkswagen beat projections with a net cash flow of 6 billion euros in 2025, despite facing difficulties such as weak sales in China and U.S. tariff implications. The cash flow marked an improvement over the previous year, which was 1 billion euros less.

The company attributed this financial upswing to a reduction in inventories by the end of the year, coupled with lower-than-anticipated investments in plants and research and development. For 2025, the automotive business saw an investment ratio of 12% of revenue, a decrease from 14.3% the previous year.

Porsche AG stalled its electric vehicle expansion due to reduced demand and increased tariffs, which negatively affected profit projections for both Porsche and Volkswagen. Despite these hurdles, Volkswagen's financial maneuvering resulted in a surprisingly strong cash flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)