Left Menu

Volkswagen Defies Expectations with Strong Cash Flow in 2025

Volkswagen outperformed expectations by reporting a net cash flow of 6 billion euros in 2025, despite challenges in China and U.S. tariff concerns. The increase was due to reduced inventories. Investment in plants and R&D decreased. Porsche scaled back its EV plans, impacting the profit outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:54 IST
Volkswagen Defies Expectations with Strong Cash Flow in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Volkswagen beat projections with a net cash flow of 6 billion euros in 2025, despite facing difficulties such as weak sales in China and U.S. tariff implications. The cash flow marked an improvement over the previous year, which was 1 billion euros less.

The company attributed this financial upswing to a reduction in inventories by the end of the year, coupled with lower-than-anticipated investments in plants and research and development. For 2025, the automotive business saw an investment ratio of 12% of revenue, a decrease from 14.3% the previous year.

Porsche AG stalled its electric vehicle expansion due to reduced demand and increased tariffs, which negatively affected profit projections for both Porsche and Volkswagen. Despite these hurdles, Volkswagen's financial maneuvering resulted in a surprisingly strong cash flow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026