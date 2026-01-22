Volkswagen Defies Expectations with Strong Cash Flow in 2025
Volkswagen outperformed expectations by reporting a net cash flow of 6 billion euros in 2025, despite challenges in China and U.S. tariff concerns. The increase was due to reduced inventories. Investment in plants and R&D decreased. Porsche scaled back its EV plans, impacting the profit outlook.
- Country:
- Germany
Volkswagen beat projections with a net cash flow of 6 billion euros in 2025, despite facing difficulties such as weak sales in China and U.S. tariff implications. The cash flow marked an improvement over the previous year, which was 1 billion euros less.
The company attributed this financial upswing to a reduction in inventories by the end of the year, coupled with lower-than-anticipated investments in plants and research and development. For 2025, the automotive business saw an investment ratio of 12% of revenue, a decrease from 14.3% the previous year.
Porsche AG stalled its electric vehicle expansion due to reduced demand and increased tariffs, which negatively affected profit projections for both Porsche and Volkswagen. Despite these hurdles, Volkswagen's financial maneuvering resulted in a surprisingly strong cash flow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tata Group's Grand Vision for Telangana: Investments and Transformations
Pharmaceutical Giants Expand Investments and Innovations
Welspun and Lulu Group Eye Major Investments in Jharkhand's Growth Sector
Sudha Murty Warns Against Deepfake Videos Promoting Fraudulent Investments
Andhra Pradesh: The Surging Hub for Global Investments and Innovation