Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Revises BoE Rate Cut Timeline Amid Rising Inflation

Morgan Stanley has revised its British interest rate cut prediction to March, suggesting a 25-basis-point reduction, backed by unexpected increases in December inflation. It anticipates further cuts in July and November, altering its former forecast for April and June. British inflation hits 3.4%, surpassing expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:59 IST
Morgan Stanley Revises BoE Rate Cut Timeline Amid Rising Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley has altered its forecast for the Bank of England's interest rate cuts, now expecting a reduction in March instead of February. This shift came after December's inflation data showed a rise, reaching 3.4%, surpassing expectations of a 3.3% increase.

The bank plans subsequent 25-basis-point cuts in July and November, replacing its previously projected cuts slated for April and June. UBS Global Research has also adjusted its rate cut anticipation to March following recent inflation data.

Despite sluggish economic growth, Britain's inflation remains the highest among major developed economies. However, inflation is predicted to decelerate in the forthcoming months as last year's increases in utility costs and government tariffs are excluded from annual figures. The BoE's upcoming monetary policy meeting on February 5 is expected to maintain rates at 3.75%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Leander Paes Pioneers Golf Growth Initiative in India

Leander Paes Pioneers Golf Growth Initiative in India

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Vice President Vance Visits Minneapolis Amid Federal Operation

Tensions Rise as Vice President Vance Visits Minneapolis Amid Federal Operat...

 Global
3
Odisha Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting

Odisha Revenue Inspector Nabbed in Bribery Sting

 India
4
Budget Boost: Exporters Call for Strategic Changes

Budget Boost: Exporters Call for Strategic Changes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026